NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: Dario Saric's Status For The Rest Of The Playoffs

Dario Saric got injured in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, and on Wednesday, the Phoenix Suns announced that Saric tore his ACL and is out indefinitely.

The Suns won Game 1 on Tuesday evening 118-105 over the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Phoenix Suns are 4.5-point favorites in Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night, according to FanDuel.

