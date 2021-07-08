NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: ESPN's Kendrick Perkins Just Compared Deandre Ayton To This Hall Of Famer

Kendrick Perkins of ESPN shared a strong take on how good he thinks Deandre Ayton is.

Kendrick Perkins of ESPN, appearing on The Jump, had strong words to say about how good Deandre Ayton is.

Perkins compared Ayton to Hall of Famer David Robinson, and the clip of Perkins speaking can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from the NBA on ESPN Twitter account.

The Phoenix Suns are 4.5-point favorites in Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball