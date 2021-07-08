NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: Giannis Antetokounmpo Speaks About Knee After Game 1

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 20 points and 17 rebounds in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had missed two games in a row (in the Eastern Conference Finals) before playing 35 minutes and scoring 20 points and grabbing 17 rebounds on Tuesday night in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

On Wednesday, Antetokounmpo spoke to reporters, and ESPN's Malika Andrews and The Athletic's Eric Nehm captured what he said about his knee in Tweets that are embedded below.

The Phoenix Suns are 5-point favorites in Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball