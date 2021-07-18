NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: Here's A List Of The Celebrities Who Will Be At Game 5

The Phoenix Suns host the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday evening for Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

A list of celebrities who are expected to be in attendance for Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Phoenix, Arizona, can be seen in Tweets that are embedded below from Gerald Bourguet of FanSided, and David Brandt of AP Sports.

The series between the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks was tied at 2-2 heading into Saturday's massive Game 5 contest.

The Phoenix Suns are 3.5-point favorites in Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night, according to FanDuel.

