NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: Here's What Bobby Portis Tweeted On Sunday

Bobby Portis sent out two Tweets on Sunday.

Bobby Portis sent out two Tweets on Sunday, and both posts can be seen embedded below from the Twitter account of Portis.

The Milwaukee Bucks won 123-119 in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Saturday night against the Suns in Arizona.

The series is now 3-2 in favor of the Bucks.

Portis had nine points in Game 5.

The Phoenix Suns were 3.5-point favorites in Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball