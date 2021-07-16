NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Said On Friday

Giannis Antetokounmpo spoke to reporters on Friday, and Tweets from the NBA that are embedded below can be seen with clips of Antetokounmpo speaking.

The Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks are tied 2-2 in their NBA Finals series, which resumes on Saturday night in Phoenix, Arizona, for Game 5.

The Phoenix Suns are 3.5-point favorites in Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball