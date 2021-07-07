NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: Here's What Twitter Is Saying About Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing In Game 1

Giannis Antetokounmpo will play in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The Tweets from Charania can be seen in posts that are embedded below.

Here is what Twitter is saying about Antetokounmpo playing.

The Phoenix Suns are 5.5-point favorites in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night, according to FanDuel.

