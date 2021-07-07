NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: Here's What Twitter Is Saying About Giannis Antetokounmpo's Game 1 Of The Finals

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 1 of the NBA Finals to the Phoenix Suns.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 20 points and 17 rebounds in his first-ever NBA Finals Game, but the two-time MVP and the Milwaukee Bucks lost 118-105 to the Phoenix Suns in Game 1.

The game was Antetokounmpo's first time playing since the injury in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Here is what Twitter is saying about Antetokounmpo's Game 1 on Tuesday night in Phoenix.

The Phoenix Suns were 5.5-point favorites in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night, according to FanDuel.

