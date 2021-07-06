NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: How Much Are Ticket Prices?

TickPick Tweeted out how much tickets cost for the NBA Finals.

Ticket prices for the 2021 NBA Finals are not cheap, and TickPick Tweeted out how much the cheapest tickets were as of Tuesday morning for each game of the series (h/t The Action Network's Darren Rovell who retweeted their Tweet).

The Tweet from TickPick can be seen in a post that is embedded below.

The Phoenix Suns are 6-point favorites in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night, according to FanDuel.

