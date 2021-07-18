NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: Kobe Bryant's Challenge To Giannis Antetokounmpo In 2019

Kobe Bryant challenged Giannis Antetokounmpo to win a NBA Championship in a Tweet from 2019.

In 2019, the late Kobe Bryant Tweeted a challenge for Giannis Antetokounmpo after winning his first MVP Award.

The Tweet of Bryant challenging Antetokounmpo to win an NBA Championship can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from the fan account "The Jump on ESPN".

The actual Tweet from Bryant on June 24, 2019, can be seen below.

After beating the Suns 123-119 in Game 5 on Saturday, the Bucks are just one game away from winning the title.

The Phoenix Suns were 3.5-point favorites in Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night, according to FanDuel.

