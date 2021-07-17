NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: Skip Bayless Gives His Thoughts On Chris Paul

The Phoenix Suns host the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Saturday night.

On FS1's Undisputed on Friday morning, Skip Bayless gave his thoughts on Chris Paul.

The clip can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from the Undisputed Twitter account, and a Tweet from Bayless can also be seen embedded below.

Paul had a rough Game 4 on Wednesday, and the Bucks beat the Suns 109-103 to tie the series at 2-2.

The Phoenix Suns are 4-point favorites in Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night, according to FanDuel.

