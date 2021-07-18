NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: Skip Bayless Tweets Out A Conspiracy Theory That There Will Be A Game 7

Skip Bayless sent out interesting Tweets about the NBA Finals.

Skip Bayless sent out a few fascinating Tweets about NBA referees on Saturday night.

First, he Tweeted about how Marc Davis will ref Saturday's Game 5 and that Chris Paul has a good track record with him (see Tweet below).

Then he Tweeted a conspiracy theory for Game 6 (see Tweet below).

The Phoenix Suns were 3.5-point favorites in Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball