NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: Twitter Reacts To News About Thanasis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo (brother of Giannis) has entered health and safety protocols and will miss Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Phoenix against the Suns on Saturday.

The Phoenix Suns are 4-point favorites in Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night, according to FanDuel.

