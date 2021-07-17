NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: Twitter Reacts To News About Thanasis Antetokounmpo
Thanasis Antetokounmpo is out for Game 5 of the NBA Finals due to health and safety protocols.
Milwaukee Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo (brother of Giannis) has entered health and safety protocols and will miss Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Phoenix against the Suns on Saturday.
The status of Antetokounmpo can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from the Athletic's Shams Charania.
Here is what Twitter is saying.
The Phoenix Suns are 4-point favorites in Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night, according to FanDuel.
