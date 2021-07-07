NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: Watch Chris Paul's Four-Point Play

Chris Paul had a four-point play in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Chris Paul had a four-point play in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday night in Phoenix against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Paul hit a three-pointer and was fouled by Brook Lopez of the Bucks.

The highlight can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from NBA TV.

The Phoenix Suns were 5.5-point favorites in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night, according to FanDuel.

