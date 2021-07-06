NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: WATCH Giannis Antetokounmpo Shooting Before Game 1

Giannis Antetokounmpo is getting up shots before Game 1.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is getting up shots on the court before Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday evening in Arizona.

The video can be seen in a Tweet below from NBA TV.

The status of Antetokounmpo for the game is still unknown, and the most recent reporting on his status by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Malika Andrews can be seen in a Tweet below.

The Phoenix Suns are 6-point favorites in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night, according to FanDuel.

