NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: “When You Focus On The Past, That’s Your Ego” Twitter Reacts To Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Wisdom

People on Twitter are reacting to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s wise quote.

Giannis Antetokounmpo spoke to reporters on Friday, and one part of the session stuck out when he shared wise words of wisdom.

The clip can be seen in a post that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Milwaukee Bucks.

Twitter has been reacting to what he said, and the Tweets from people can be seen below.

The Bucks and Phoenix Suns play Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Saturday, and the series is tied 2-2.

The Phoenix Suns are 4-point favorites in Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball