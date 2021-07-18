NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: Who's The Public Betting On In Game 5?

The Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns are tied 2-2 in their NBA Finals series.

William Hill US has shared the percentages of what people are betting on for Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks.

The Tweet from William Hill US can be seen embedded below from their Twitter account.

The series is tied 2-2 heading into Saturday night's Game 5.

The Phoenix Suns are 4-point favorites in Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night, according to FanDuel.

