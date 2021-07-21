NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: Here's What President Joe Biden Tweeted On Wednesday About The NBA Championship

Joe Biden sent out a congratulatory Tweet to the Milwaukee Bucks.

President Biden sent out a Tweet on Wednesday about the Milwaukee Bucks winning the NBA Championship, and the Tweet from the President can be seen embedded below from the President's Twitter account.

The Bucks won 105-98 in Game 6 to win the series 4-2 and win the NBA Championship for the first time in 50 years.

The Milwaukee Bucks were 4.5-point favorites in Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball