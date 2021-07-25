NBA Finals: Lakers' LeBron James And Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Could Have Been Teammates On The Cleveland Cavaliers Here's How

The Cleveland Cavaliers could have drafted Giannis Antetokounmpo in the 2013 NBA Draft, and LeBron James re-joined the Cavs in 2014.

The Cleveland Cavaliers drafted Anthony Bennett with the number one overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft.

Bennett spent one year with the Cavaliers, averaging 4.2 points and 3.0 rebounds per contest in 52 games.

LeBron James went home the following season and re-joined Cleveland, and the Cavs went all out in turning the roster into a contender.

Bennett was then traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves as part of a more significant deal that landed them All-Star Kevin Love.

In that same 2013 NBA Draft, two-time MVP and now NBA Champion and NBA Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo got selected 15th overall by the Milwaukee Bucks.

If the Cavs had drafted Antetokounmpo, he would have been teammates with James or sent off to the Timberwolves in the Love trade.

However, no one will ever know the answer as to what would have happened if the Cavs had taken a shot on Antetokounmpo instead of Bennett.

