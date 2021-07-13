NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: Devin Booker Talks About The Sacrifices He Made As A Kid To Get To This Point

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns play Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday in Milwaukee.

Devin Booker spoke to reporters on Tuesday afternoon ahead of Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday evening in Milwaukee.

Booker spoke about the sacrifices he made as a kid to get to this point as a basketball player, and the clip can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from the NBA.

The Phoenix Suns have a 2-1 series lead over the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 4.5-point favorites in Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, according to FanDuel.

