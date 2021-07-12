NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: FS1's Skip Bayless Reacts To Game 3 On Monday

The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Phoenix Suns in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night.

Skip Bayless reacted to Game 3 of the NBA Finals on FS1's Undisputed on Monday morning.

The video of Bayless speaking can be seen in a Tweet below from the Undisputed Twitter account.

The Bucks beat the Suns 120-100 in Game 3 on Sunday night, and the series is 2-1 in favor of the Suns.

The Milwaukee Bucks were 4.5-point favorites in Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night, according to FanDuel.

