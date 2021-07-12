NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo Just Joined A List With Michael Jordan, LeBron James and Kevin Durant
Giannis Antetokounmpo made NBA Finals history on Sunday night in Game 3.
Giannis Antetokounmpo has been having himself a huge game during Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday evening.
The two-time MVP had a stat-line through three-quarters of the NBA Finals that has only been done by Michael Jordan, LeBron James and Kevin Durant over the last 25 seasons.
The Tweet of the historic stat line in the NBA Finals (at least 30 points, ten rebounds and five assists through three quarters) can be seen in a Tweet below from ESPN.
The Milwaukee Bucks were 4.5-point favorites in Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night, according to FanDuel.
