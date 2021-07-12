NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: "Giannis Was Sensational" FS1's Shannon Sharpe Reacts To Game 3 On Monday

The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Phoenix Suns in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Shannon Sharpe reacted to Game 3 of the NBA Finals on FS1's Undisputed on Monday morning, and the clip of Sharpe can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from Undisputed.

The Phoenix Suns still have a 2-1 series lead after losing to the Milwaukee Bucks 120-100 on Sunday night in Game 3.

The Milwaukee Bucks were 4.5-point favorites in Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night, according to FanDuel.

