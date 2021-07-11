NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: Here's What Bobby Portis Tweeted On Sunday

The Milwaukee Bucks host the Phoenix Suns in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night.

Bobby Portis sent out a Tweet on Sunday before Game 3 of the NBA Finals, and his Tweet can be seen in a post that is embedded below.

The Phoenix Suns have a 2-0 series lead over the Milwaukee Bucks heading into Game 3 on Sunday night in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 4.5-point favorites in Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball