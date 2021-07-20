NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: Here's What Bobby Portis Tweeted On Tuesday Before Game 6

Bobby Portis of the Milwaukee Bucks sent out a Tweet on Tuesday.

Bobby Portis of the Milwaukee Bucks sent out a Tweet on Tuesday, and the Tweet can be seen in a post that is embedded below from his Twitter account.

The Bucks have a 3-2 series lead in the NBA Finals over the Phoenix Suns, and a win on Tuesday gives the Bucks an NBA Championship.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 5-point favorites in Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball