NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: Here's What Bobby Portis Tweeted On Wednesday Before Game 4

The Milwaukee Bucks host the Phoenix Suns in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday.

Bobby Portis sent out a Tweet on Tuesday morning, and his Tweet can be seen in a post that is embedded below from his Twitter account.

Portis and the Milwaukee Bucks host the Phoenix Suns in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday evening and trail the series 2-1.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 4.5-point favorites in Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball