NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: Here’s What ESPN's Stephen A. Smith Says The Bucks Need To Do

The Phoenix Suns have a 2-0 series lead in the NBA Finals over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Stephen A. Smith on ESPN's SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt said the Milwaukee Bucks need to win the next two games of the NBA Finals (in Milwaukee) against the Phoenix Suns. Otherwise, he believes that the series will be over in five games.

The clip of Smith speaking can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from Smith's Twitter account (which he posted on July 9).

The Milwaukee Bucks are 4-point favorites in Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night, according to FanDuel.

