NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Said After Winning His First NBA Championship

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 50 points and led the Milwaukee Bucks to a 105-98 win in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday evening.

26-year-old Antetokounmpo and the Bucks are now NBA Champions.

Some of what Antetokounmpo said after winning his first NBA Championship can be seen in clips below from ESPN's Twitter account.

The Milwaukee Bucks were 4.5-point favorites in Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, according to FanDuel.

