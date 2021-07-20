NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: Here's What Guy Fieri Tweeted Before Game 6

Guy Fieri sent out a Tweet before Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

Guy Fieri sent out a Tweet before Game 6 of the NBA Finals, and his Tweet can be seen in a post that is embedded below.

The Bucks host the Suns on Tuesday evening for Game 6 of the NBA Finals and have a 3-2 series lead.

If the Bucks win on Tuesday, they will be NBA Champions, and if the Suns win, Game 7 will be in Phoenix on July 22.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 5-point favorites in Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball