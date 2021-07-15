NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: Here's What Twitter Is Saying Before Game 4

Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Suns and Bucks is in Milwaukee on Wednesday.

The Phoenix Suns have a 2-1 series lead in the NBA Finals heading into Game 4 on Wednesday night in Wisconsin against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Suns won the first two games in Phoenix, and the Bucks won the first game in Milwaukee.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 4.5-point favorites in Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night, according to FanDuel.

