NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: Here's What Twitter Is Saying Before Game 6

The Milwaukee Bucks have a chance to win the NBA Championship on Tuesday evening.

The Milwaukee Bucks can win the NBA Championship on Tuesday evening in Milwaukee in Game 6 because they have a 3-2 series lead over the Phoenix Suns.

The Suns won the first two games of the series in Phoenix, and the Bucks have won the last three (two in Milwaukee and one in Phoenix).



The Milwaukee Bucks are 4.5-point favorites in Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, according to FanDuel.

