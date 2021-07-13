NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: "He's The Most Dominant Player In The NBA" ESPN's Kendrick Perkins Says Of Giannis Antetokounmpo

Kendrick Perkins on ESPN's The Jump had high praise for Giannis Antetokounmpo on Tuesday.

Former NBA player and current ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins had high praise for Giannis Antetokounmpo on ESPN's The Jump on Tuesday.

The clip of Perkins speaking can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from the NBA on ESPN's Twitter account.

The Suns currently have a 2-1 series lead in the NBA Finals over the Bucks.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 4.5-point favorites in Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball