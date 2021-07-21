NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: 'I Ain't Retiring' Here's What Chris Paul Said After Game 6 Loss

Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns lost the NBA Finals in Game 6 to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns lost four straight games to end the NBA Finals and lost the title to the Milwaukee Bucks.

After Game 6, Paul spoke to reporters and a clip can be seen in a Tweet below from Dime.

Paul had 26 points and five assists in the elimination game.

The Milwaukee Bucks were 4.5-point favorites in Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, according to FanDuel.

