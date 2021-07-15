NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: “I Went To Take A Tinkle And Came Back” Giannis Antetokounmpo Says

Giannis Antetokounmpo showed his sense of humor after Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

Giannis Antetokounmpo went to the bench early in Games 3 and 4 of the NBA Finals, and after Game 4 on Wednesday the two-time MVP revealed why.

The hilarious quote can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from ESPN.

The Bucks won Game 4 by a score of 109-103, to tie the series with the Suns at 2-2.

The Milwaukee Bucks were 4.5-point favorites in Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night, according to FanDuel.

