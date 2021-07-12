NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: "I'm Not Michael Jordan" All Giannis Antetokounmpo Cares About Is Getting Another Win

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Phoenix Suns in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night in Milwaukee.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has scored 40+ points in two straight NBA Finals games after scoring 41 points on Sunday night in Game 3, and 42 points in Game 2.

After the game, he was asked about Michael Jordan's streak of four straight NBA Finals games with 40 points (1993 against the Phoenix Suns), and what Antetokounmpo said can be seen in a Tweet below with a video from NBA TV.

ESPN's Malika Andrews and Tim Bontemps also captured what Antetokounmpo said in Tweets, and those can be seen embedded below.

The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Suns 120-100 in Game 3 to cut the series to 2-1 in favor of the Suns.

The Milwaukee Bucks were 4.5-point favorites in Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night, according to FanDuel.

