NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: Kendall Jenner Posts Instagram Story With Dog Wearing A Devin Booker Jersey

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns played Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night.

Kendall Jenner posted a photo on her Instagram story of a dog wearing a Devin Booker Phoenix Suns jersey.

The photo can be seen in a Tweet below from Twitter user @kendallxdevin.

The Phoenix Suns lost Game 3 to the Milwaukee Bucks 120-100, and the series is now 2-1 in favor of the Suns still.

The Milwaukee Bucks were 4.5-point favorites in Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball