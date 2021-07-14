NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: Should Giannis Antetokounmpo Win Finals MVP Even If The Bucks Lose?

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
Search

NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: Should Giannis Antetokounmpo Win Finals MVP Even If Bucks Lose?

On FS1's First Things First they discussed the possibility of Finals MVP going to Giannis Antetokounmpo even if the Bucks lose.
Author:
Publish date:

The Milwaukee Bucks trail the Phoenix Suns 2-1 in the NBA Finals series that resumes on Wednesday for Game 4 in Milwaukee.

On Tuesday, on FS1's First Things First, they discussed the NBA Finals MVP Award.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 34.3 points, 14.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game in the series. In the last two games, he has scored over 40+ points both times.

FS1's Nick Wright thinks that if Antetokounmpo's numbers continue and the Bucks lose in six or seven games, he should still win the Finals MVP.

Two clips from The First Things First Twitter account with Wright's opinion can be seen below.

Meanwhile, FS1's Chris Broussard disagreed, and his take can be seen in a Tweet from First Things First below. 

The Milwaukee Bucks are 4.5-point favorites in Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS INTRODUCE RICK CARLISLE: The Indiana Pacers had a zoom press conference to introduce new head coach Rick Carlisle. The NBA Champion head coach spent the last 13 years in Dallas with the Mavericks, and he returns to Indiana, where he has already been an assistant coach and a head coach. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS HIRE LLOYD PIERCE AS ASSISTANT COACH: The Indiana Pacers have hired former Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce to be their lead assistant coach on Rick Carlisle's new coaching staff, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Pierce spent two and a half seasons as the head coach of the Hawks before being fired in the middle of this season. He's also been an assistant for the Grizzlies, 76ers, Cavaliers and Warriors. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TRY TO TRADE FOR BEN SIMMONS? According to Jason Dumas of Bleacher Report, the Indiana Pacers tried to trade for Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons. The offer, according to Dumas, involved Malcolm Brogdon and a first-round pick being sent to Philadelphia in exchange for the All-Star. CLICK HERE.

USATSI_16337677_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: Should Giannis Antetokounmpo Win Finals MVP Even If The Bucks Lose?

USATSI_16396210_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: "It's Funny That There's A Defense Out There Called The 'Giannis Wall'" Says Giannis Antetokounmpo

USATSI_16337677_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: "He's The Most Dominant Player In The NBA" ESPN's Kendrick Perkins Says Of Giannis Antetokounmpo

USATSI_16377273_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: Devin Booker Talks About The Sacrifices He Made As A Kid To Get To This Point

USATSI_16396273_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: FS1's Shannon Sharpe Ranks On A Scale From 1-10 If He's Sold On Giannis Antetokounmpo As A Playoff Superstar

USATSI_16044110_168388303_lowres
News

Twitter Reacts To Team USA Basketball Getting First Win Over Argentina

USATSI_12496179_168388303_lowres
News

Watch Former Pacer Lance Stephenson Make A Crazy Shot

USATSI_13421591_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What T.J. Warren Tweeted On Tuesday

USATSI_16097138_168388303_lowres
News

REPORT: Pacers, Thunder, Pelicans, Lakers, Heat, Knicks, Interested In Collin Sexton