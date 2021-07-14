NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: Should Giannis Antetokounmpo Win Finals MVP Even If The Bucks Lose?

On FS1's First Things First they discussed the possibility of Finals MVP going to Giannis Antetokounmpo even if the Bucks lose.

The Milwaukee Bucks trail the Phoenix Suns 2-1 in the NBA Finals series that resumes on Wednesday for Game 4 in Milwaukee.

On Tuesday, on FS1's First Things First, they discussed the NBA Finals MVP Award.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 34.3 points, 14.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game in the series. In the last two games, he has scored over 40+ points both times.

FS1's Nick Wright thinks that if Antetokounmpo's numbers continue and the Bucks lose in six or seven games, he should still win the Finals MVP.

Two clips from The First Things First Twitter account with Wright's opinion can be seen below.

Meanwhile, FS1's Chris Broussard disagreed, and his take can be seen in a Tweet from First Things First below.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 4.5-point favorites in Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night, according to FanDuel.

