NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: Skip Bayless Thinks The Finals Are Over

The Phoenix Suns have lost three straight games in the NBA Finals.

When the Phoenix Suns lost 123-119 in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Saturday, Skip Bayless sent out a Tweet congratulating the Milwaukee Bucks on winning the NBA Championship (see Tweet below).

On Monday morning on FS1's Undisputed, Bayless spoke about his Tweet and about Game 5.

The Tweets from Bayless and Undisputed can be seen embedded below.

The Bucks have a 3-2 series lead heading into Game 6 in Milwaukee on Tuesday.

The Phoenix Suns were 3.5-point favorites in Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night, according to FanDuel.

