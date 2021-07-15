NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: Skip Bayless Tweets About Packers' Aaron Rodgers During Game 4

The Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns are playing Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday evening.

During Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday evening in Milwaukee between the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns, FS1's Skip Bayless Tweeted about Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers.

The Tweets from Bayless about Rodgers can be seen in posts embedded below from the Twitter account of Bayless.

The Milwaukee Bucks were 4.5-point favorites in Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball