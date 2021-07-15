NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: Someone Bet $100,000 On This To Happen In Game 4

Game 4 of the NBA Finals is on Wednesday evening in Milwaukee.

According to Patrick Everson of Covers.com, who spoke to Nick Bogdanovich from William Hill US, one gambler bet $100,000 at Williams Hill US on the Phoenix Suns to win Game 4 of the NBA Finals over the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night.

Everson's Tweet can be seen embedded below.

More on the gambling information for the game can be read by Everson and Rohit Ponnaiya here at Covers.com

The Milwaukee Bucks are 4.5-point favorites in Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night, according to FanDuel.

