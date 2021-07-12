NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: This Dunk Broke The Internet

Cameron Johnson threw down a massive dunk during the second half of Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Cameron Johnson of the Phoenix Suns threw down a massive dunk during Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Sunday evening, and the video of the dunk can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from NBA TV.

The Suns beat the Bucks 120-100, and here are Tweets about the dunk embedded below.

The Milwaukee Bucks were 4.5-point favorites in Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball