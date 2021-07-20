NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: ‘This Is Not A Promo, The Night Before I Was Watching Space Jam’ Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Said About LeBron James Being At Game 5

Giannis Antetokounmpo spoke to reporters on Monday, and was asked about LeBron James sitting courtside during Game 5 in Phoenix on Saturday night.

The clip of Antetokounmpo speaking can be seen in a Tweet embedded below from NBA TV.

Another clip of Antetokounmpo during his media session can also be seen in a Tweet below from NBA TV.

Game 6 is in Milwaukee between the Bucks and Suns on Tuesday evening, and the Bucks have 3-2 lead in the series.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 5-point favorites in Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, according to FanDuel.

