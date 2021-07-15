NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: Twitter Is Freaking Out About Devin Booker's Incredible Game 4

Devin Booker has been on fire during Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

Devin Booker of the Phoenix suns has been on fire during Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Suns and Milwaukee Bucks in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Wednesday evening.

People on Twitter have been freaking out over his performance, and Tweets about Booker can be seen in posts that are embedded below.

The Milwaukee Bucks were 4.5-point favorites in Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball