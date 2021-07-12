NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: Twitter Is Going NUTS About Scott Foster Reffing Game 3
The Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns play Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Sunday evening.
Twitter is going nuts on Sunday over the fact that Scott Foster is the crew chief for Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks (see Tweet below from Rob Perez).
Chris Paul's teams have lost the last the last 11 games that Foster has officiated (see Tweet below with a video of Paul on May 27 from The Athletic's Anthony Slater).
Here is what Twitter is saying.
The Milwaukee Bucks are 4.5-point favorites in Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night, according to FanDuel.
