NBA Finals Suns-Bucks WATCH: Giannis Antetokounmpo Brings Trophies To Chick Fila-A And Orders 50 Nuggets

Giannis Antetokounmpo brought his trophies to Chick-fila-A on Wednesday morning after winning Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday to win the NBA Championship.

The video of Antetokounmpo from his Instagram can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from Complex Sports.

Antetokounmpo had 50 points, and went to order 50 nuggets.

The video of him ordering the Nuggets can be seen below from reporter Greydy Diaz.

The Bucks won 105-98.

The Milwaukee Bucks were 4.5-point favorites in Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball