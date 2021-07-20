NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo Warm Up Before Game 6

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are one win away from an NBA Championship.

Bleacher Report posted a video of Giannis Antetokounmpo warming up before Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday evening, and the clip can be seen in a Tweet below.

The Bucks have a 3-2 series lead over the Suns, and a win on Tuesday gives them an NBA Championship on their home floor.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 4.5-point favorites in Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball