NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: "We're Not About To Start This Scott Foster And CP3 Madness" ESPN's Kendrick Perkins Says After Game 3

The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Phoenix Suns in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

ESPN's Kendrick Perkins sent out a Tweet after Game 3 of the NBA Finals about the Milwaukee Bucks winning and insinuating the Bucks won fair and square over the Phoenix Suns despite Chris Paul's long-standing history with Scott Foster (who reffed in Game 3).

The Tweet from Perkins can be seen embedded below.

The Bucks beat the Suns 120-100 in Game 3.

Paul's teams are now 0-12 in their last 12 playoff games when Foster is the referee (see Tweet below from StatMuse).

The Milwaukee Bucks were 4.5-point favorites in Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night, according to FanDuel.

