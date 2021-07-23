NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: Twitter Reacts To Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers Being An NBA Champion

Aaron Rodgers is now an NBA Champion.

Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers is now a champion in both the NFL and NBA (see Tweet below from ESPN).

Rodgers is a part-owner of the Milwaukee Bucks who beat the Phoenix Suns 105-98 in Game 6 to win the NBA Finals.

Tweets about Rodgers can be seen below.

The Milwaukee Bucks were 4.5-point favorites in Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, according to FanDuel.

