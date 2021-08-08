Pacers First Summer League Game POSTPONED

Sports Illustrated home
NBA GAME POSTPONED Due To Not Enough Players Available To Play

The NBA has announced that the Indiana Pacers first Summer League Game in Las Vegas against the Washington Wizards has been postponed.

The Washington Wizards do not have enough available players to play on Sunday in Las Vegas, Nevada, against the Indiana Pacers. 

Therefore, the game has been postponed. 

The game would have been the first Summer League for both teams as the annual Vegas Tournament started on Sunday. 

The Tweet from NBA Communications explaining what happened can be seen embedded below. 

There had been contact tracing for COVID-19 on the Wizards, so in accordance with NBA rules, the Wizards did not have enough players able to play. 

The Pacers next game is scheduled for Tuesday against the Atlanta Hawks. 

Pacers Full Summer League Roster:

  1. Goga Bitadze
  2. Duane Washington, Jr.
  3. Tyrone Wallace
  4. Terry Taylor
  5. Cassius Stanley
  6. Keifer Sykes
  7. Devin Robinson
  8. Terry Henderson
  9. Chris Duarte
  10. Jordan Bone
  11. Oshae Brissett
  12. Amida Brimah
  13. Bennie Boatwright

