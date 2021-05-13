Sports Illustrated home
NBA Highlights: Blake Griffin Throws Down a Dunk in Nets Spurs Game

Blake Griffin has been dunking the ball a lot more with the Nets than he did with the Pistons.
The Brooklyn Nets acquired six-time NBA All-Star Blake Griffin after he was bought out by the Detroit Pistons earlier in the season, and he has been a big part of their team since the acquisition. 

When Griffin came into the NBA, he spent years as a dunking machine and was pretty much known for his exciting dunks in the dunk contest or giant posters in games.

However, the last season and a half with the Pistons, he stopped dunking altogether. The streak he had without dunking can be seen in an old post from Stat Muse below.

Griffin had a huge dunk in the Nets game with the Spurs in Brooklyn on Wednesday night, and the video of his dunk can be seen with a great camera angle from the Nets' Twitter account below.

