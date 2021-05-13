NBA Highlights: Blake Griffin Throws Down a Dunk in Nets Spurs Game
Blake Griffin has been dunking the ball a lot more with the Nets than he did with the Pistons.
The Brooklyn Nets acquired six-time NBA All-Star Blake Griffin after he was bought out by the Detroit Pistons earlier in the season, and he has been a big part of their team since the acquisition.
When Griffin came into the NBA, he spent years as a dunking machine and was pretty much known for his exciting dunks in the dunk contest or giant posters in games.
However, the last season and a half with the Pistons, he stopped dunking altogether. The streak he had without dunking can be seen in an old post from Stat Muse below.
Griffin had a huge dunk in the Nets game with the Spurs in Brooklyn on Wednesday night, and the video of his dunk can be seen with a great camera angle from the Nets' Twitter account below.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- BJORKGREN'S SEAT IS HOT: The Indiana Pacers' first-year head coach could be in jeopardy of losing his job, ESPN reports. CLICK HERE
- PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT: The NBA is having a play-in tournament for the first time this year to determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds. Here's everything you need to know on how it works. CLICK HERE
- RUSS MAKES NBA HISTORY: Russell Westbrook and the Wizards lost to the Hawks in Atlanta on Monday, but Westbrook got his 182nd career triple-double, the new NBA record. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS STUN 76ERS: The Indiana Pacers will finish in the top-10 seeds in the Eastern Conference, and they beat the 76ers at home 103-94 and held them to just 13-points in the third quarter. CLICK HERE.